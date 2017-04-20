Boxing News
Weights From Warren, Michigan
Story and photos by Bob Ryder at the scales
Hasim Rahman, Jr 233 vs Demetrius Shaw TBD
Zach Shamoun 119.3 vs Ronald Alston TBD
Antonio Wade 162.5 vs TBA
Eric Moon 184.7 vs Angelo Buchanan 181.2
Daywaun Roseberry 146.8 vs Bobirzhan Mominon 146.8
Issac Flores 133.2 vs Darnell Pettis TBD
Note: Severe weather in area caused flight delays for several fighters to miss initial weigh in
Venue: DeCarlo’s Convention Center, Warren, Michigan
Promoter: Second 2 None Promotions (Kenny Moore, Vi Tran)
Doors: 7 PM
First Bout: 8 PM