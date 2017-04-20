Weights From Warren, Michigan

Boxing News

Story and photos by Bob Ryder at the scales

Hasim Rahman, Jr 233 vs Demetrius Shaw TBD

Zach Shamoun 119.3 vs Ronald Alston TBD

Antonio Wade 162.5 vs TBA

Eric Moon 184.7 vs Angelo Buchanan 181.2

Daywaun Roseberry 146.8 vs Bobirzhan Mominon 146.8

Issac Flores 133.2 vs Darnell Pettis TBD

Note: Severe weather in area caused flight delays for several fighters to miss initial weigh in

Venue: DeCarlo’s Convention Center, Warren, Michigan

Promoter: Second 2 None Promotions (Kenny Moore, Vi Tran)

Doors: 7 PM

First Bout: 8 PM