Weights from Worcester, Massachusetts

Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE) held the official weigh today at Ballot Box for tomorrow night’s “New England’s Future 2” show at Worcester Palladium.

Vinnie Carita 195.2 vs. Gilberto Matheus Domingos 196

Matt Remillard 136.8 vs. Augustine Mauras 138

Bryan Daniels 199 vs. Mike Sawyer 200

Donnie Palmer 275 vs. Bobby Favors 377

Elvis Figueroa 167 vs. Devision Ribiero 167

Derrick Whitley 152 vs. Anthony Everett 155

Andy Gonzalez 151.4 vs. Antonio Chavez Fernandes 151.4

Adrian Sosa 145 vs. Oscar Diaz 143

Anthony Laureano 138 vs. Bryan Abraham 141

Mykquan Williams 141 vs. Israel Rojas 141

Luis Santiago 127 vs. Alex Montes 133