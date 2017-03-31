Boxing News
Weights from Worcester, Massachusetts
Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE) held the official weigh today at Ballot Box for tomorrow night’s “New England’s Future 2” show at Worcester Palladium.
Vinnie Carita 195.2 vs. Gilberto Matheus Domingos 196
Matt Remillard 136.8 vs. Augustine Mauras 138
Bryan Daniels 199 vs. Mike Sawyer 200
Donnie Palmer 275 vs. Bobby Favors 377
Elvis Figueroa 167 vs. Devision Ribiero 167
Derrick Whitley 152 vs. Anthony Everett 155
Andy Gonzalez 151.4 vs. Antonio Chavez Fernandes 151.4
Adrian Sosa 145 vs. Oscar Diaz 143
Anthony Laureano 138 vs. Bryan Abraham 141
Mykquan Williams 141 vs. Israel Rojas 141
Luis Santiago 127 vs. Alex Montes 133