Weights from Worcester, Massachusetts

Irvin Gonzalez 128.2 vs. Israel “Tigre” Rojas 131

Ray “Bazooka” Graceski 172.8 vs. Ralph Johnson 170.6

Jean Pierre Augstin 219.2 vs. Jose Humberto Corral 214.8

Felix Martinez 223.6 vs. Bobby Favors 393.2

Richard Rivera 182.4 vs. Davonte Hopkins 180.6

Brandon Montella 174.4 vs. Roberto “El Viejo” Valenzuela 174.2

Chuck Shearns 155.6 vs. Shavonte Dixon 149.4.

Wilfredo Pagan 144.6 vs. Alexander Picot 143.2

Anthony Laureano 144 vs. Rafael Francis 148

Ranse Andino 124.4 vs. Jonathan Perez 123.4

Luis Santiago 126.4 vs. Jonathan Ramos 119.2

Venue: Worcester Palladium, Worcester, MA

Promoter: Rivera Promotions Entertainment