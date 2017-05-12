Weights from Ypsilanti, Mi

Boxing News

Weights and Photos by Brad Snyder

James Toney 248.8 vs. Michael Sheppard 237.4

(WBF heavyweight world title)

Patrick Boozer 154.2 vs. Akeem Black 154

Sonny Fredrickson 141.4 vs. Daniel Montoya 140

Kalinn Khaos Williams 172.8 vs. Willis Black 175.8

Antonio Wade 158 vs. Torin Hunter 152

Robert Simms (Weighing in later) vs. Marcus Maulding 206.6

Pro Boxing at Eastern Michigan Convocation Center

Saturday March 13, 2017

Doors at 5pm

First Bell at 6pm

Promoter Main Event Professional Boxing