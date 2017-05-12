Boxing News
Weights from Ypsilanti, Mi
Weights and Photos by Brad Snyder
James Toney 248.8 vs. Michael Sheppard 237.4
(WBF heavyweight world title)
Patrick Boozer 154.2 vs. Akeem Black 154
Sonny Fredrickson 141.4 vs. Daniel Montoya 140
Kalinn Khaos Williams 172.8 vs. Willis Black 175.8
Antonio Wade 158 vs. Torin Hunter 152
Robert Simms (Weighing in later) vs. Marcus Maulding 206.6
Pro Boxing at Eastern Michigan Convocation Center
Saturday March 13, 2017
Doors at 5pm
First Bell at 6pm
Promoter Main Event Professional Boxing