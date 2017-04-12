Weisfeld & Turner are Ring 8 speakers

Boxing News

One of the most respected boxing judges, Steve Weisfeld, and popular retired New York welterweight Johnny Turner will be the Ring 8 guest speakers at the April 18th meeting at O’Neill’s Restaurant (located at 64-21 53rd Drive, Maspeth).

“We are delighted to have both Steve Weisfeld and Johnny Turner appear as guest speakers at our next meeting,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “Weisfeld is one of the best judges in the sport having worked some of the biggest fights. With all the controversial decisions we have seen over the years, it will be fascinating to hear Weisfeld’s take on things.

A native of New Jersey, Weisfeld has judged more than 1,200 fights during his 25-yeear-old career, including numerous world championships all over the world. His last was the world middleweight championship bout at Madison Square Garden between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.

“Johnny Turner was one of the most charismatic boxers on the New York scene in the 1970’s and 80’s,” said Hirsch. “He also had a part in the movie, Raging Bull. It will conjure up a lot of warm memories hearing him reminisce about his career.”

Turner (42-6-2, 32 KOs) was a staple on the New York boxing scene from 1979 to 1984. The Brooklyn welterweight fought just about everywhere in New York, including the famed Madison Square Garden and legendary Sunnyside Garden in Queens. His most notable opponent was future Hall of Famer Wilfredo Benitez, who became a three-division world champion.

Go online to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. All active boxers, amateur and professional, with a current boxing license or book are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership.