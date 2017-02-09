Weston-Reyna tops Lacey, Washington card

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

Tacoma, Washington’s Marquise Weston (7-1-1, 3 KOs) will look to rebound from his first professional loss on Saturday February 25th at the Washington Land Yacht Harbor in Lacey, Washington, taking on Brownsville, Texas’ Juan Reyna (5-6-1, 2 KOs) in the six round main event of Pacific Northwest Professional Boxing Promotions’ “Brawl at Harmony Hall 3.”

Weston, a popular fighter in the Seattle-Tacoma area, suffered his first defeat last December, dropping a four round majority decision to Montez Brown in Virginia. Prior to that his only other blemish had been a four round majority draw against Lamont Williams in 2015. Reyna, meanwhile, will return to the ring for the first time in fourteen months. In his last outing, he lost in the third round to Ernest Reyna. The two will meet in a cruiserweight bout that will headline a stacked nine bout fight card featuring young regional fighters in four round fights.

In other bouts, aggressive brawler Piotr Apostol (4-0, 2 KOs), of Renton, Washington, will face Travis Cox (1-1) in a lightweight contest. Former amateur stand-out Richard Van Siclen (2-0, 2 KOs), of Tacoma, will take on Jose Galindo (1-1) in a light heavyweight fight. Highly touted featherweight prospect Victor Morales, Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs), of Vancouver, Washington, is slated to see action, although an opponent has not been locked down yet. Spokane’s Patrick Ferguson (5-0, 5 KOs) will look to add to his unbeaten knockout streak in a cruiserweight bout. His opponent is TBA, also. Burlington, Washington’s Kevin Torres (1-0, 1 KO) will meet Portland’s Ramel Snegur (1-1) in a welterweight bout. And in a Jr. middleweight contest, Steve Villalobos (1-0, 1 KO), of Burlington, Washington will face Eric Cronkhite. Two other bouts round out the remainder of the card.

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. with the first bout set to start at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brawl-at-harmony-hall-3-tickets-30883850428 For more info, visit the PNW Professional Boxing Promotions Facebook page.