Weston-West now tops Lacey, Washington card Saturday

By Ricardo Ibarra

Pacific Northwest Professional Boxing Promotions will stage their third “Brawl at Harmony Hall” card this Saturday at the Washington Land Yacht Harbor in Lacey, Washington, featuring a stacked nine bout line-up, highlighted by regional up and comers. A six round cruiserweight fight tops the card as Tacoma, Washington’s Marquice Weston (7-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on the once beaten Jesse West (8-1, 5 KOs), of Clearfield, Utah. Weston was originally scheduled to fight Texas’ Juan Reyna, but after Reyna fell out West stepped in to fill the main event slot, making for what on paper appears to be a much more interesting fight.

A one-time amateur stand-out and local fan favorite, Weston is looking for his first win since dropping a four round majority decision to Montez Brown last December; the first loss of his pro career. Prior to that loss, Weston had racked up seven wins, with his only other blemish being a majority draw against Lamont Williams in 2015. He’s hoping to get his career back on track at the same venue he scored his last win at, a devastating first round knockout of Mike Crissman last September.

West, meanwhile, has scored five consecutive wins since suffering his lone defeat, a split decision loss to Geovanni Sarran in April of 2014, claiming all but one of those victories by knockout. In his most recent bout, West took a six round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Anthony Johnson last July.

“It’s going to be a great main event,” said promoter Keith Weir of the match-up. “This is a tough fight for Marquice. He’s coming off his first loss, fighting a guy that’s eight and one and ranked higher than him. But I think he needs this in his career right now. He wants to prove the naysayers wrong and this is the type of fight that will do that, but West isn’t coming to lay down. He’s coming to win so Marquice better be ready.”

A full roster of Pacific Northwest fighters just getting their respective careers going fill the remainder of the card.

Spokane, Washington’s Patrick Ferguson (5-0, 5 KOs) will step in to the ring for the first time this year, taking on Justin Davis (0-4) in a four round cruiserweight fight. Ferguson, who in 2015 won the USA Boxing National amateur heavyweight championship, turned pro last April and went on to score five wins in 2016, all within the distance. His last fight was in October when he stopped respected journeyman Leo Bercier in the fourth round. Davis last fought in January, losing in the first round to Richard Vansiclen.

Victor Morales, Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) will fight for the fourth time as a pro, taking on Chris Wheaton (0-3) in a four round super featherweight contest. Morales, of Vancouver, Washington, has drawn the attention of Northwest fight aficionados since his days as a young amateur, and now as a pro has a growing fan base excited about his possibilities. He turned pro last August at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, defeating Erick Lainez by unanimous decision, and went on to score two stoppage wins in his next two fights, his most recent being a first round TKO over Luis Gomez in January. Meanwhile Wheaton, while winless in his pro career, has proven to be a tough fighter in his three losses, giving a good account of himself in each one of those fights. His last bout was in April of last year when he lost a unanimous decision to Kenny Guzman.

Former collegiate boxing champion Richard Vansiclen (2-0, 2 KOs), of Seattle, will see action for the second time in two months, taking on Midland, Texas’ Jose Galindo (1-1). Vansiclen, who fought for the University of Washington’s boxing team, last fought on January 20th, stopping Justin Davis with a body shot in the first round. In Galindo’s most recent fight, he took a unanimous decision victory over Abraham Palacios last October. They will meet in a four round light heavyweight affair.

Burlington, Washington’s Steve Villalobos (1-0, 1 KO) will face off with Erik Cronkhite in a four round super welterweight match-up. Villalobos turned pro last September, knocking out Colby Grayson in the first round. Cronkhite, who holds an MMA record of 3-1, will be making his pro boxing debut.

In an evenly matched welterweight bout, Bellingham, Washington’s Kevin Torres (1-0, 1 KO) faces Ramel Snegur (1-1), of Portland, Oregon in a scheduled four rounder. Torres made his entrance into the pro game last September, stopping Tim Abel mid-way through the first round. In Snegur’s last fight, he gave a solid account of himself in a losing effort against the well-regarded Andres Reyes, dropping a five round unanimous decision.

In other bouts, all scheduled for four rounds; Johnathan Arias (1-1, 1 KOs) and Alex Eastman (0-1) will meet in a super welterweight bout, Eduardo Torres (0-1) faces Bryson Vasques at welterweight, and in a super middleweight contest, Justin Chappelle (0-1) takes on John Peak.

“I think this card is exactly what we’re about,” said Weir of the line-up. “We’re trying to help young fighters get fights and help them with their careers. Let them showcase their talent at home and, hopefully, we’re starting to build a fan base and it will only get bigger as we keep putting on these cards. I think this will be our biggest card yet. We’re getting a lot of love and a lot of support. People are loving what we’re doing around here, giving these fighters opportunities. There isn’t a lot of opportunity around here and they know we’re behind them and we’re trying our best. We’re small potatoes now, but we’re trying to work our way up. And as we grow, these fighters will grow with us.”

Doors to the Washington Land Yacht Harbor will open at 5 p.m. with the first bout set to start at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for presale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brawl-at-harmony-hall-3-tickets-30883850428 or at the door on fight night. The weigh-ins are open to the public and will take place at Inferno’s Pizza in Lacey, Washington on Friday at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the PNW Professional Boxing Promotions Facebook page.