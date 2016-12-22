Ortiz or Pulat: Who’s next for Joshua-Klitschko winner?

Boxing News

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 in front of 80,000+ at London’s Wembley Stadium. The but will also be for the vacant WBA “super” heavyweight title.

Over the weekend, WBA President Gilberto J. Mendoza told Fightnews.com® that the WBA wants the winner of the fight to face WBA #1 Luis Ortiz.

Now, according to a tweet by Team Sauerland, the IBF wants the Joshua-Klitschko winner to face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in the next fight (no fights in between permitted).

