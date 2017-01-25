Boxing News

Wilder opponent fails drug test

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder may face another opponent on February 25 after scheduled foe Andrzej Wawrzyk failed two WBC-mandated drug tests. Wilder is scheduled to headline a FOX-televised card at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. VADA reportedly nabbed Wawrzyk for an anabolic steroid. B Samples have yet to be tested. Regardless, a new opponent could be named with 24 hours according to Wilder’s hometown Tuscaloosa News.

WBC #17 rated Dominic Breazeale was just added to the card Tuesday. Perhaps he could step in. We’ll see.










