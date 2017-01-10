Wilder says he wants Parker in April

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is interested in a unification showdown with WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in April and if he does not suffer any injuries in his February 25 WBC title bout against Andrzej Wawrzyk in Alabama.

“If all goes well with this fight I have in February, I have no injuries and my hand is healed and can take 100 per cent impact on it as well, then I want that fight (Parker) next,” Wilder told 78SPORTSTV. “They are talking about fighting in April and I’d love to come back and fight again in April!

“A lot of fighters wouldn’t do it, come straight back … but I want to make a great impression in 2017. If all goes well with this fight, I wouldn’t mind turning right around and coming back and fighting Joseph Parker to unify the division with his WBO belt and my WBC belt, and do it that way.”

Parker captured the WBO title by defeating Andy Ruiz on December 10 in Auckland New Zealand.