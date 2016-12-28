Wilder vs. Wawrzyk is official

Boxing News

The official announcement came today. Undefeated WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will defend his title in his home state for the fourth time, as he faces once-beaten challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes on February 25, from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wilder is returning from hand and bicep injuries suffered during his July fight against Chris Arreola.

Deontay Wilder: “I’m excited about defending my world championship for a fifth time and in front of my great fans at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on February 25. It’s always fun to display my talents in front of the hometown fans. It’s an opportunity that I always look forward to and it brings out the best in me. I’m healthy and I’m ready to put on a fantastic show.”

Andrzej Wawrzyk: “I’m extremely motivated to fight for the heavyweight title against a great fighter like Deontay Wilder. Fighting for the world title has always been my dream. To fight against such a great athlete as Wilder is an extremely difficult challenge, but one I am ready for. I have trained for this since I was a teenager. On February 25 I will step into the ring ready to fight and win against the most dangerous man on the planet.”