Wilder-Wawrzyk undercard shaping up

Boxing News

A pair of newly announced matchups come to primetime network television on Saturday, February 25 as rising super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison (24-1, 20 KOs) and Jarrett Hurd (19-0, 13 KOs) meet in a 12-round world title eliminator and Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale (17-1, 15 KOs) takes on undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh (17-0, 14 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight showdown on FOX and FOX Deportes.

Televised coverage at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama is headlined by undefeated WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his title in his home state for the fourth time, as he faces once-beaten challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk.