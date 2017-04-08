Williams defeats Delomba

Boxing News

By Jason Marchetti at ringside

Photos: Emily Harney

In the main event at Twin River Casino, Jimmy Williams (13-0-1, 5 KO’s) defeated Nick Delomba (11-2, 2 KO’s) in the main event on an 11 fight card promoted by Jimmy Burchfield. Williams applied pressure from the opening to the closing bell to earn the regional WBC USNBC Welterweight Title.

Williams dropped Delomba in the first round with a straight right hand. He followed up in the second round by splitting Delomba’s guard and overwhelming him with hooks. In the middle rounds, Delomba’s knees buckled again but survived the round. Late in the fight, it was Williams getting the better of the exchanges.

Delomba showed heart in the final round but Williams was brilliant in taking away Delomba’s strengths the entire contest. Delomba took too much punishment early and it showed later in the fight when he is usually at his best. The final scores were 98-91, and 97-92 (twice).

In the co-feature, Casey Kramlich ((6-0-1, 3 KO’s) outlasted Ray Oliveira (7-0, 1 KO) in a 6 round slugfest at jr. middleweight. Oliveira dropped Kramlich with a solid left hook in the 2nd, but Kramlich was able to use his legs to stay out of trouble and survive the round. The middle rounds were close, but Oliveira’s forward-moving attack is tough to ignore. However, Kramlich took over in the 5th and the 6th, winning the final frame convincingly. The final score was a majority draw, 56-56, and 57-56 (twice). A rematch would be nice, but both fighters took some heavy shots and might want to fight someone else in the interim.

Zack Ramsey (8-1, 4 KO’s) knocked out previously undefeated Divante Jones (9-1, 6 KO’s) in the 4th round in a comeback fight after losing the first 3 rounds. Ramsey has been inactive, this being only his 2nd fight in the past 3 years. Ramsey has quick reflexes and often lures his opponent back into the corner as he counterpunches with his own back against the ropes. Jones timed Ramsey well for the first 3 rounds, likely winning those rounds on the scorecard. However, Ramsey tagged and stunned Jones who tried to grab Ramsey on his way down to the canvas. When he rose, Ramsey’s onslaught of punches was too much and referee Joey Lupino stopped the fight. Ramsey, from Springfield, Mass, is under new management and seems to have shaken off any ring rust and is back to being a solid lightweight challenger at age 27.

Jamaine Ortiz (4-0, 3 KO’s) is coming for the lightweight division. In another outstanding performance, he made quick work of Glen Mitchell (2-1, 2 KO’s), knocking him out at 1:13 of the 3rd round. Ortiz, from Worcester, Massachusetts, has the fastest hands in New England coupled with accuracy and speedy footwork. Mitchell hung tough for a couple of rounds, but Ortiz’ combinations would have overwhelmed anyone in the division.

Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes (7-4-2, 1 KO) methodically defeated Paty Ramirez (11-4, 5 KO’s) in an 8 round bout at welterweight. The final scores were 79-73 and 80-72 (twice). Lopes used her size and reach to score at will and the frustrated Ramirez had few answers for Lopes’ consistent attack.

In a fantastic fight at super middleweight, Kendrick Ball, Jr. overcame the early rounds to come back and knock out Zachary Christy in the 5th round. Christy, the undersized underdog and war veteran, rocked Ball, Jr. through the first four rounds and scored despite being much shorter and inexperienced in his professional career. Christy made Ball, Jr. pay for keeping his hands low, but his opponent’s size and conditioning was too much to take throughout the scheduled 6 rounds. Ball was impressive at the end of the 4th and in the 5th as he finished the job, dropping Christy to the canvas and improving his record to 6-0-2, (5 KO’s). Christy falls to 1-1-1.

Khiry Todd (3-0, 3 KO’s) stopped Adriano Moraes (0-1) in the 3rd round. After a feeling-out opening round, Todd was beginning to find his spots and score in the second. At 1:53 of the 3rd, Todd kept his undefeated record intact when he knocked out Moraes with a left hook and referee Joey Lupino called it off before Moraes could rise from the canvas.

In the opening round, Marquis Bates (2-1, 2 KO’s) dominated Artie Lopes (1-1, 1 KO), dropping him to the canvas, then finishing him off minutes later in a bout at jr. welterweight. Lopes rose from the canvas after the first knockdown and tried to rush Bates, throwing wide punches and leaving himself open. Bates squared Lopes with a short hook, then landed over ten shots before the ref stopped the fight.

Cristobal Marrero (4-0, 2 KO’s) defeated Sidney Maccow (4-5, 3 KO’s) surprisingly by majority decision in a bout at jr. welterweight. It was an even back-and-forth fight, but the last round did not disappoint. Maccow and Marrero, both sensing urgency, rocked each other with clean shots, putting the spectators on the edge of their seat. The judges scored it 38-38, and 39-37 (twice) in favor of Marrero who narrowly stays undefeated despite taking some punishment from the challenger.

Miguel Ortiz (2-0, 1 KO) overwhelmed Jonathan Figueroa (2-1, 1 KO) in a 4 rounder at jr. welterweight. From the opening round, Ortiz took away Figueroa’s reach and scored consistently from the inside with hooks upstairs and down. Figueroa was dropped in the 2nd with a nice left hook but battled the rest of the fight despite being a bit overmatched. Figueroa had some nice moments himself, but it wasn’t enough to win the rounds. Ortiz and Figueroa both have bright futures in the jr. welterweight division.

Ricky De Los Santos (1-0) and Philip Davis (0-1) opened the card in a fast 4 round bout at super featherweight. It was the professional debut for both fighters who gave a lot of effort and grit. DeLosSantos knocked Davis down with a nice right hook in the 2nd, which gave him the rightful edge on all the judges scorecards, 39-36, 39-36, and 39-37. Davis, from Worcester, has a solid pedigree and should bounce back against another opponent.

