Williams-Zarzar clash Saturday in Minneapolis

Boxing News

Cruiserweights Phil “The Drill” Williams (15-9-2, 14 KOs) and Mengistu “The Dynamic Warrior” Zarzar (6-0, 5 KOs) will collide on Saturday night for the Minnesota State cruiserweight championship. The eight-rounder will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis.

The show will also feature the Minnesota return of middleweight “Golden” Caleb Truax (27-3-2, 17 KOs) in the co-feature, squaring off against Joshua Okine (29-7-1, 17 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round bout.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.sofights.com. On Fight Night (Saturday, January 7), Doors Open at 6:00 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm.