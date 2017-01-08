Williams-Zarzar ends in draw

Boxing News

By Jesse Kelley at ringside

Phil “The Drill” Williams (15-9, 14 KO’s) of Minneapolis, MN retained his Minnesota State Cruiserweight title after he and challenger Mengistu “The Dynamic Warrior” Zarzar fought to an eight round draw on Saturday night at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis. There was a lot of posturing and feinting but not a lot of punches thrown or landed by either of the southpaws throughout the eight rounds of action. Williams kept his hands low and waited to counter while Zarzar waited for openings to get close to the taller and longer Williams.

When the two cruiserweights did throw punches, it was largely only after the ten-second warning came to close out some of the rounds. Williams appeared to land his jab more frequently then Zarzar but no damaging blows landed by either of the chiseled fighters. After the draw was announced, words were exchanged and Williams and Zarzar rushed each other and needed to be separated. Members of the crowd also stormed the ring although nothing of consequence followed before the ring was eventually cleared. Scores read 78-74 for Williams, 77-76 for Zarzar, and 76-76.

Caleb Truax (27-3, 17 KO’s) of Osseo, Minnesota and Darnell Boone (25-25, 12 KO’s) of Tampa Bay, Florida fought an eight round exhibition in the co-featured bout. Truax dropped Boone with a left-right to the head in round three. The action was good for an exhibition bout with neither fighter taking it easy but also not looking to knock the other out.

Livian Navarro (5-0, 3 KO’s) of Miami, Florida stopped Gilbert Venegas Sr. (15-26, 12 KO’s) at 2:38 of the second round. Navarro dropped Venegas with a body shot and Venegas was counted out.

Stan Martyniouk (17-2, 3 KO’s) of San Carlos, California defeated Justin Savi (29-9, 19 KO’s) by unanimous decision over 8 rounds in a jr. welterweight bout. Scores read 80-72, 80-72, 79-72.

Jr. middleweight newcomer Uriel Lara (1-0, 1 KO) of Coon Rapids, MN won his pro debut in spectacular fashion by stopping Fred Thomas (1-14, 1 KO) of Davenport, Iowa in the night’s opening fight. Lara dropped Thomas once before landing a fight-ending body shot at 2:58 of the second round. Lara had to walk through some big shots from Thomas while landing his own in an action filled but short-lived bout.