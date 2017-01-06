Williams-Zarzar weights from Minneapolis

Boxing News

By Jesse Kelley

Below are the weights from today’s weigh-in’s that took place at Lyke’s Boxing Gym in Coon Rapids, MN. Caleb Truax’s bout versus Joshua Okine was canceled. I was told Okine fell off because the New Jersey State Commission would not accept an eye exam that was done with the understanding it would have taken Okine off suspension. It didn’t work out that way so Seconds Out Promotions got Darnell Boone to come in on short notice to box Truax in an 8 round exhibition bout.

Phil Williams 198.4 vs. Mengistu Zarzar 187.8

(Minnesota State Cruiserweight Championship)

Caleb Truax 175.2 vs. Darnell Boone 180

(8 round exhibition)

Livian Navarro 145.2 vs. Gilbert Venegas 143.6

Stan Martyniouk 141.4 vs. Justin Savi 133.6

Uriel Lara 151.6 vs. Fred Thomas 155

Promoter: Seconds Out Promotions

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Minneapolis, MN