Wilson-Chavers collide Friday

By Ricardo Ibarra

Looking to kick off the new year with some early momentum, undefeated cruiserweight prospect Mike “White Delight” Wilson (15-0, 7 KOs) will try to claim his sixteenth professional win on Friday night at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, taking on Oklahoma’s Aaron Chavers (7-1-1, 3 KOs) in the main event of White Delight Promotions’ “Rogue Valley Rumble 6” card.

Wilson, who will be fighting in his hometown for the sixth consecutive time, has maintained a busy schedule in the past twenty months, scoring five wins with three ending inside the distance. In 2016 Wilson fought three times, with his last bout being an eight round unanimous decision win over Armando Ancona this past September. The increasingly popular Oregon native is expecting a tough fight from his first opponent of 2017.

“Chavers is a tough fighter,” said Wilson from his training camp in Southern Oregon. “One of those big, strong, cornfed guys from out there in Oklahoma. We’re expecting him to come and push us. I think that I definitely have the experience on him, but you can never really look past anybody. You just take it one fight at a time and we expect to have our hands full come Friday night.”

Oklahoma City’s Chavers turned pro in January of 2015, going unbeaten in his first five fights before losing a five round split decision to Ernest Reyna last January. He rebounded in April with a decision win over Chad Leonhardt and followed that up with a second round stoppage win over Ramiro Vidal three months later. In his most recent bout, Chavers fought to a six round majority draw against James McKenzie Morrison in September.

Wilson and Chavers will headline in a scheduled eight rounder in the cruiserweight division. Six other bouts featuring Pacific Northwest fighters will round out the rest of the card.

In the six round semi-main event, Seattle’s Rob Diezel (10-7, 3 KOs) will look to add a second consecutive win since losing to Marcello Gallardo last January. He’ll face off with hard-nosed Oregon journeyman Juan Jaramillo (10-13-2, 3 KOs), of Salem, for the third time, having already claimed two decision wins over him in 2011 and 2012. In Diezel’s most recent fight, he scored a six round decision win over Heath Cline in September. Jaramillo, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back from his own loss to Marcello Gallardo last May. The two will meet at the lightweight limit.

Former amateur stand-out Victor Morales (2-0, 1 KO), of Vancouver, Washington, will step into the ring as a paid prize fighter for the third time, taking on Luis Gomez in a four round featherweight contest. Morales, who is currently signed to a promotional deal with Shawn Porter Promotions, last fought in September turning in an impressive performance, stopping Felipe Medina in the second round. Gomez, who has four pro MMA fights under his belt, is making his pro boxing debut.

Heavy-handed Brandon Maddox (5-0, 4 KOs), of Detroit, Michigan, will face-off with local banger Rafael Valencia (3-5-1, 2 KOs) in a four round super middleweight rematch. The two squared off in July of 2015 with Maddox taking a four round unanimous decision. Since that bout, Maddox has scored three straight knockout wins, his last of which was a second round KO of Jorge Suarez in Mexico. Valencia, meanwhile, has gone 1-4-1 in his last six bouts, losing by decision in his last fight to Kendrick Ball, Jr. this past October.

In a four round heavyweight rematch of a closely contested bout that took place in January of last year, Sylvester “Doc” Barron (9-9, 3 KOs), of Anacortes, Washington, will square off with Yreka,

California’s DJ Linderman (1-2, 1 KO) once more. Barron won their first encounter, edging out a four round majority decision. Since that bout, though, Barron has lost twice, his most recent loss being a fourth round TKO to Kenny Lemos in June. Linderman has not boxed since their first meeting.

Two four round cruiserweight bouts make up the remainder of the line-up with Bend, Oregon’s Alberto Rivas (1-0), who turned pro with a four round decision win over Randy Rogers last September, facing the durable Justin Milani (1-3); and local crowd favorite Randy Rogers (3-3, 2 KOs) taking on Justin Davis (0-3).

“We have a solid line-up with a lot of good local talent,” said promoter Jenifer Wilson. “A few rematches of fights that had a lot of action the first time and a great fight in the main event. Mike’s coming in with his game plan and looking to do his job, but i think he’s got a tough opponent. Chavers is a big, strong fighter and always comes in good shape and ready to do his job. It’s going to be a great fight.”

Doors to “Rogue Valley Rumble 6” open at 6 pm with the first bell set to ring at 7 pm. Tickets are available for presale at all Lil’ Pantry locations and Hawaiian Hut or at the door on fight night. Weigh-ins are open to the public and will be held on Thursday at 7pm at Chadwicks Pub and Sports Bar in Central Point. For more info visit the White Delight Promotions Facebook page or call 541-324-2191.