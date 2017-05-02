Wilson faces Reyna May 20th in Oregon

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mike “White Delight” Wilson (16-0, 7 KOs) will look to extend his sixteen fight win streak on Saturday, May 20th at the Jackson County Expo in his hometown of Central Point, Oregon. The popular local draw will take on Corpus Christi, Texas’ Ernest Reyna (8-3, 4 KOs) in the ten round main event of White Delight Promotions’ seventh “Rogue Valley Rumble” card, which will be televised nationally on LATV.

Wilson, who as an amateur amassed an impressive resume in national and international competition, and as a pro has maintained an unblemished record for eight years, is seeking his second win of the year. He last fought in January, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision win over Aaron Chavers.

Reyna, meanwhile, is looking to break a sixteen month stretch of inactivity. In his last fight he also scored a victory over Aaron Chavers, taking a split decision win in January of 2016.

Six other fights will make up the undercard featuring a number of promising Pacific Northwest fighters. In a featherweight bout, highly touted former amateur stand-out Victor Morales, Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs) will fight for the fifth time as a pro. The quick handed youngster last fought in February, putting on an impressive display of ring generalship en route to a unanimous decision win over Chris Wheaton. His opponent will be announced shortly.

Also on the card, Bend, Oregon’s Alberto Rivas (2-0, 1 KO) will take on Carlos Villanueva (2-0) in what should be a high output match-up between two unbeaten cruiserweights; Salem’s Marcos Cardenas (6-6-1, 2 KOs) faces Guillermo Delgadillo (4-7-1) in a lightweight rematch; Sylvester “Doc” Baron (9-10, 3 KOs) clashes with Mike Bissett (14-9, 8 KOs) in a heavyweight contest; and finally, Fatlum Zhuta (3-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on local favorite Rafael Valencia (3-6-1, 2 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout.

Tickets to the event are available at all Lil Pantry locations and Hawaiian Hut. Ringside tables are available and can be reserved by calling 541-324-2191. LATV Network will televise the card as part of their “World Class Boxing” series.