Boxing News

In an IBF cruiserweight eliminator, former world champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1, 37 KOs) hammered out a twelve round split decision over previously unbeaten Noel Gevor (22-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in Poznan, Poland. Scores were 116-112 and 115-114 for Wlodarczyk and 115-113 for Gevor.