Boxing News

Wlodarczyk, Gevor ready for their Saturday clash

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Krzysztof “Diablo” Włodarczyk (52-3, 37 KO), former IBF/WBC cruiserweight champion and Germany Noel Gevor (22-0, 10 KO), his Saturday rival, were on display for media during open media training in Poznań, Poland. Włodarczyk – Gevor bout is a final IBF eliminato, with winner becoming mandatory opponent for IBF champion, Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KO). There’s an additional bonus: May 20 winner will be automatically part of cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series in Monaco, where just winning one fight will make you 400,000 dollars richer.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.