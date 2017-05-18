Wlodarczyk, Gevor ready for their Saturday clash

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Krzysztof “Diablo” Włodarczyk (52-3, 37 KO), former IBF/WBC cruiserweight champion and Germany Noel Gevor (22-0, 10 KO), his Saturday rival, were on display for media during open media training in Poznań, Poland. Włodarczyk – Gevor bout is a final IBF eliminato, with winner becoming mandatory opponent for IBF champion, Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KO). There’s an additional bonus: May 20 winner will be automatically part of cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series in Monaco, where just winning one fight will make you 400,000 dollars richer.