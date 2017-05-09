World Boxing Super Series to feature cruiserweights and super middleweights

Boxing News

Comosa AG, the organizer of boxing´s first global knock-out tournament, is delighted to announce that the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series will feature the cruiserweight and super middleweight divisions. In each weight class, eight fighters will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament starting in September with four quarter-finals per division. The semi-finals will be held in early 2018, and the winners will be crowned in May 2018.

A special boxer selection process has been put in place to determine the contestants for Season One. On May 15, tournament enrollment will commence where all WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF Champions as well as all top 15 world-ranked contenders (or their respective promoters, agents, managers or trainers with legal entitlement) can make their application to enter the tournament via enrollment@WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com. Enrollment closes on May 26.

In early July, Comosa will stage an official Presentation Gala in Monte Carlo to publicly announce all 16 participants and determine the draw. In each weight class, the four top seeds will select their quarter-final opponents from the four unseeded boxers in a live TV show.