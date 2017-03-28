World Ranked Middleweight Antoine Douglas stops Eduardo Mercedes in 2

Boxing News

World ranked middleweight Antoine Douglas scored his 2nd knockout in 2 weeks as he took out Eduardo Mercedes at 1:45 of round two to capture the WBC Fedelatin title in a bout that took place in the Domincan Republic.

Douglas (21-1-1, 15 KO’s) of Washington, DC, dropped Mercedes with a body shot and the fight was stopped.

Douglas is ranked number-12 by the WBC, and will look to be back in action in late April.

“Antoine is getting back to where he needs to be,” said GH3 Promotions CEO Vito Mielnicki.

“I want to thank Felipe Gomez for putting this all together for Antoine to fight in the Domincan Republic. We are going to keep him busy, as we want to have three more fights between now and September. Me and his trainers Dennis Porter and Kevin Smalls believe with these two wins plus the three more that we have in mind, it will make five fights after taking a year off, and then he will be ready for a big fight.”

Douglas is managed by William Mielnicki.