World rated Zac Dunn returns Friday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #5, WBC #5, WBO #5 168-pounder Zac Dunn (23-0, 18 KOs) will clash with England’s Dave Brophy (18-1-1, 2 KOs) over twelve rounds with the Commonwealth crown up for grabs on Friday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Brophy, 26 years, suffered the only loss of his career when former world title challenger George Groves stopped him in four rounds at the 02 Arena in London in 2016.

Dunn, 26 years, is coming off a twelve round points victory over Englishman Liam Cameron in 2016 to capture the vacant Commonwealth crown. Dunn received USA exposure in 2015 when he defeated Derrick Findley in New York via ten round split decision when he was forced to climb off the canvas in round one on an ESPN televised show. Commentators Randy Gordon and former heavyweight contender Gerry Cooney praised the Australian’s grit and determination.

Promoter of Friday’s Commonwealth title bout is former IBF 130 pound champion Barry Michael