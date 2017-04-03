Boxing News

World title tripleheader in May in Japan

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Boxing Beat

Teiken Promotions has announced a deluxe world title tripleheader to take place in Tokyo, Japan, on May 20. The headliner will be the WBA middleweight title bout between #1 Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam (35-2, 21 KOs) of France and #2 ranked 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata (12-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant championship. Unbeaten sensation Daigo Higa (12-0, 12 KOs) will have an ambitious crack at the newly crowned WBC flyweight champ Juan Hernandez (34-2, 25 KOs) of Mexico. Also, unbeaten Shiro Ken (9-0, 5 KOs) will challenge WBC light-flyweight titlist Ganigan Lopez (28-6, 17 KOs) of Mexico. All the Japanese contestants are unbeaten prospects.










