Yaegashi stops Samartlek in the final round to keep IBF 108lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Three-time world champ Akira Yaegashi (25-5, 13 KOs), 107.5, successfully retained his IBF junior flyweight belt as he finally halted Thai challenger Samartlek Kokietgym (31-6, 12 KOs), 107.5, at 2:13 of the twelfth and final round on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a nearly lopsided affair as tallied by all American judges: Ric Bays 109-100, Alex Levin 110-99 and Joe Garcia 109-98, all for the defending champ. Piling up a point almost in every round, Yaegashi turned loose and battered the game challenger from all angles with his last energy left in the last session, when referee Gerard Whyte wisely make a well-timed stoppage. The winner and champ Yaegashi will face IBF interim titlist Milan Melindo in 120 days due to the regulation.

Supervisor: Ben Keilty (Australia)

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.