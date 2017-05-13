Yafai beats Muranaka, retains WBA superfly title

Boxing News

WBA super flyweight Khalid Yafai (22-0, 14 KOs) retained his title by twelve round unanimous decision over Suguru Muranaka (25-3-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham, England. Yafei, making the first defense of his WBA title, dropped Muranaka in round two en route to a 118-108, 119-107, 119-107 verdict.

In a clash for the EBU welterweight title, Sam Eggington (21-3, 13 KOs) of the UK scored a spectacular tenth round KO over Spaniard Ceferino Rodriguez (24-2, 12 KOs) to seize the European belt. A right uppercut followed by a huge left hook finished Rodriguez.

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Gamal Yafai (12-0, 5 KOs) dropped Sean Davis (12-1, 0 KOs) six times en route to a seventh round stoppage. Yafei claimed the WBC International title.

Former welterweight title challenger Frankie Gavin (24-3, 14 KOs) outpointed Renald Garrido (18-15-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds. The score was 77-75.