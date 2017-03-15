Yafai set to defend WBA 115lb belt

Boxing News

Kal Yafai will defend his WBA World Super-Flyweight title against Suguru Muranaka at the Barclaycard Arena on May 13, live on Sky Sports – where Sam Eggington also challenges Cerefino Rodriguez for the European Welterweight title on a stacked bill.

Yafai became Birmingham’s first World champion when he landed the crown with a clinical showing against Luis Concepcion in Manchester in December.

The unbeaten 27 year old will defend on home soil against Japan’s Muranaka, the 32 year old former Japanese Flyweight champion who boxes outside of Tokyo for the first time in his 13 year career.