Yafai set to defend WBA superfly belt

Boxing News

Following last weekend’s Canelo-Chavez Jr. extravaganza, televised boxing is in short supply this week. AWE TV delivers the main televised boxing event on Saturday afternoon when undefeated WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai (21-0, 14 KOs) defends against Japan’s Suguru Muranaka (25-2-1, 8 KOs) from Yafai’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

“It’s a tough first defense and that’s what I need,” said Yafai. “I want hard fights that are going to help me when I face unification fights. This is what I started boxing for. I wanted massive nights in Birmingham and it doesn’t get better for me. It’s been amazing since winning the title. Every time I’m walking around the city I get stopped for photos and for autographs, but I know that it’s harder to keep a title than it is to win it, so the real work is only just beginning.”