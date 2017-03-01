Yamanaka, Carlson Make Weight

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

When the defending champion is so formidable with an unbeaten mark, previously eleven successful defenses and good reputation to be listed up in the top ten of the international pound-for-pound ratings as WBC bantam ruler Shinsuke Yamanaka (26-0-2, 18 KOs), it is very logical that he will be a prohibitive favorite over Mexican challenger Carlos Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs) tomorrow (Thursday) in Tokyo, Japan. But Carlson, eight years his junior at 26, has scored twenty-two consecutive victories after his first and last setback in his pro debut in March 2011.

Yamanaka, a hard-punching southpaw, today scaled in at 117.75 to 117 for Carlson. Yamanaka, at the press conference yesterday, predicted, “I wish to show a fine victory by knockout to entertain the audience.” Carlson was also confident enough, saying, “I’ll bring back the WBC belt to Mexico without doubt.” We expect a very hot competition at the Ryogoku Sumo Arena.

On the undercard, fast-rising stablemate of Yamanaka, WBC#12 Kenichi Ogawa (20-1, 16 KOs) will put his Japanese national 130-pound belt on the line against top contender Satoru Sugita (12-3-1, 7 KOs) over ten frames. Though it is a mandatory title bout, Ogawa once impressively finished Sugita via ninth round knockout with his belt at stake last April.

Former champ Brian “Hawaiian Punch” Viloria, in his first appearance since his promotional agreement with Teiken Promotions, will square off against Mexican super-fly titlist Ruben Montoya over eight.

This show is presented by Akihiko Honda’s Teiken Promotions to be telecast live by Nippon TV here in Japan.