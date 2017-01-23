Yamanaka to defend WBC 118lb belt against Mexican Carlson

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw, Shinsuke Yamanaka (26-0-2, 18 KOs) will defend his WBC bantamweight belt against Mexican Carlos Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs), NABF titlsit, in Tokyo, Japan, on March 2. It has been announced by Teiken Promotions today. Yamanaka, making his twelfth defense, said, “I’ll try to show a good performance and defend my belt decisively. I got knocked down in the last two defenses, so I’ll also try to hit without getting hit. I’ll hone my “God’s Left” to display a fine victory.”

On the undercard, Japanese 130-pound champ Kenichi Ogawa, Yamanaka’s stablemate, will face top contender Satoru Sugita with his belt on the line. The fight venue will be Ryogoku Sumo Arena (Kokugikan; national sports arena).