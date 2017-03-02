Boxing News

Yamanaka keeps WBC bantam belt by halting Carson in seven

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champ Shinsuke Yamanaka (27-0-2, 19 KOs), 117.75, successfully kept his belt as he decked Mexican Carlos Carlson (22-2, 13 KOs), 117, five times and halted him at 0:57 in the seventh round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. The 34-yer-old Japanese southpaw, making his twelfth defense, sent him to the canvas—twice in the fifth, once in the sixth and twice more in the fatal seventh. (More to come)










