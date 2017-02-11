Yamanaka Named Japan’s Boxer of the Year

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC bantamweight champion Shinsuke Yamanaka was named Japan’s Boxer of the Year by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) in association with the Sports Writers Club on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Yamanaka, in his eleventh defense, displayed an impressive performance by scoring a sensational seventh round stoppage of grudge rival Anselmo Moreno last September. This bout was unanimously selected the Fight of the Year among many grueling contests seen in 2016. The unbeaten southpaw champ Shinsuke also received the Knockout Award along with the WBA flyweight kingpin Kazuto Ioka.

Unbeaten WBO junior bantam titleholder Naoya Inoue was awarded the Technique Prize thanks to his breathtaking annihilation of ex-champ Kohei Kono last December. The Valuable Victory Award went to the newly crowned IBF 122-pound titlist Yukinori Oguni who astoundingly upset Jonathan Guzman by dropping him with a very well-timed body shot en route to a unanimous decision on New Year’s Eve. Up-and-coming KO artist, OPBF flyweight ruler Daigo Higa, 12-0, 12 KOs, was awarded the Rookie Citation due to his non-stop punching style.

Three-class champion Naoko Fujioka was named Female Boxer of the Year thanks to her dynamic and dramatic defense over Go Shindo in keeping her WBO 118-pound throne. Having renounced the WBO belt to move down to the lower category, Fujioka will participate in a title bout with Mexican Isabel Millan in quest of the vacant WBA flyweight championship to win her fourth belt on this coming March 13.

The ceremony at the Tokyo Dome Hotel was conducted by the JBC with many guests and press people in attendance.