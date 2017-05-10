Yildirim aiming to KO Periban

Boxing News

Undefeated WBC #3 super middleweight Avni “Mr. Robot” Yildirim (15-0, 12 KOs) arrived at Guadalajara International Airport accompanied by famed promoter Ahmet Oner in advance of Saturday’s clash against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (25-3-1, 16 KOs) at the Palacio de la Cultura y Comunicación (PALCCO) in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. The WBC International belt will be on the line. Periban is currently rated WBC #19.

“I have seen Periban and I can beat him,” said Yildirim. “He’s not the best boxer, I think I can even knock him out to leave no doubt of my superiority. I have never lost. In contrast, Periban has already demonstrated that he’s not invincible and that the only advantage he has is fighting at home. I don’t have anything else to say but I’m here to win and I would like to do it as soon as possible.”