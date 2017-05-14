Yildirim outslugs Periban

Boxing News

In a very entertaining fight, undefeated WBC #3 super middleweight Avni “Mr. Robot” Yildirim (16-0, 12 KOs) outpunched former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (25-4-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Palacio de la Cultura y Comunicación (PALCCO) in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. The two slugged it out for twelve action-packed rounds. After four rounds, WBC open scoring revealed 40-36 (Periban), 38-38, 38-38. After eight Yildirm had evened it up 76-76 and went ahead 77-75, 77-75 on the other two cards. Yilirim continued to surge, dropping Periban in round eleven to pull away to a unanimous nod. The WBC International belt was on the line in the bout. Periban is currently rated WBC #16.