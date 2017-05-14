Boxing News

Yildirim outslugs Periban

In a very entertaining fight, undefeated WBC #3 super middleweight Avni “Mr. Robot” Yildirim (16-0, 12 KOs) outpunched former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (25-4-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Palacio de la Cultura y Comunicación (PALCCO) in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. The two slugged it out for twelve action-packed rounds. After four rounds, WBC open scoring revealed 40-36 (Periban), 38-38, 38-38. After eight Yildirm had evened it up 76-76 and went ahead 77-75, 77-75 on the other two cards. Yilirim continued to surge, dropping Periban in round eleven to pull away to a unanimous nod. The WBC International belt was on the line in the bout. Periban is currently rated WBC #16.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.