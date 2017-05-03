Yoon added to Briggs-Oquendo undercard

Boxing News

Lightweight prospect Logan Yoon (1-0, 1 KO) plans to return to the ring Saturday, June 3 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Amongst his amateur accomplishments, Yoon was a two-time Silver Champion at Ringside World Championships, a two-time Colorado Springs Pikes Peak champion, an Arkansas National Champion, an Adidas National champion, a two-time Silver Junior National Golden Gloves champion, a Junior Olympic bronze medalist and a Silver Youth National Champion.

“Logan’s records of 98 wins and 7 losses as an amateur has allowed for an easy transition into the pros. Now, he is 18-years-old and has every single thing needed to be a world champion, guaranteed,” said his manager, Henry Rivalta. “Expect Yoon to be on the fast track to a world title.”

Standing 5’10, Yoon is of Korean-Puerto Rican descent. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, he is a prospect keep an eye on. He has a rare combination of speed along with formidable power in both hands. With his advanced skillset, Yoon took his skills to the professional ranks and made his pro debut in Mexico before turning 18-years-old.

“I’m ready to take my God given talent to the professional arena,” stated Logan Yoon. “Signing with Henry Rivalta has been a blessing for me and my dad, who’s been with me since the beginning. I know with a lot of hard work, everything will pay off in the end. I can’t wait to fight in Florida on June 3.”

“Logan is amazing and I am extremely pleased to have signed him.,” said Rivalta. “He’s a very sharp, poised fighter, who comes forward and can really bang. This kid is only 18-years-old and will no doubt become a world champion, in my humble opinion. He has terrific skills and I believe he’s going to make a fantastic pro. The ‘Korican Kid’ is the total package. This kid has a team behind him, a great father and coach who is a mentor to many and also my friend. Logan’s aggressive and precise style will be great for the television audience.”

Longtime childhood friend and recently signed Top Rank fighter Teofimo Lopez stated about Logan, “I sparred with everybody and Logan is definitely the strongest-based fighter I’ve ever been in there with. He’s my brother from another mother and people are going to love him. He’s the next Pacquiao. He’s so humble but boy can he rumble.”