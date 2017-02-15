Boxing News

Yunier Dorticos signs with Caribe Promotions and Warriors Boxing

Interim WBA World Cruiserweight Champion Yunier Dorticos has signed a co-promotional agreement with Warriors Boxing and Caribe Promotions.

“I have worked hard in my career and Caribe Promotions has helped get me to where I am now. I am a world-class fighter, and that comes with making choices to benefit my career and my team,” said Dorticos. “I am excited to join Warriors Boxing as my co-promoter along with my Caribe Promotions, because it gives me to opportunity to be under the guidance of a world-class championship team and take my career to new heights. Together with Caribe Promotions and Warriors Boxing, I will become the best 200-lb undisputed Cruiserweight Champion in the World.”










