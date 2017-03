Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

A source has told to Fightnews.com® that there is a possibility that former Olympic gold medalist and multi-division world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa could reappear on May 5 or 6 in Las Vegas, adding to festivities on the weekend of the fight between the Mexican superstars Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr. in an event presented by Golden Boy Promotions.