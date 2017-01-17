Zab Judah ready for comeback fight

Boxing News

Former multiple-time champion Zab Judah (42-9, 29 KOs) spoke to the media at the press conference leading up to his return to the ring as the headliner of the Bridge Wars: The Kingdom of Judah fight card at the Sun National Bank Center arena in Trenton, New Jersey. The 39-year-old Judah, returning after a layoff of just over 3 years, will be facing Honduran fighter Jorge Luis Munguia (12-7, 4 KOs) on January 21 in a welterweight bout.

Zab Judah: “I’m looking forward to fighting under the promotion of my aunt, Renee Aiken. Being with family is great and Renee’s a hard worker and a great promoter who doesn’t take no for an answer. Just try not to return a call from her!”

Among the 11 fights on the card will be super middleweight Derrick Webster (21-1, 11 KOs) taking on Thomas Awimbono (25-5-1, 21 KOs) for the vacant USBO 168-pound title, cruiserweight Mike Hilton (4-0, 4 KOs) against Eric George (4-13) and cruiserweight Brandon Robinson (0-1) vs. Jermaine Corley (0-1).

In addition to Judah’s presence, Webster, Hilton and Robinson were all on hand at the press conference to speak.

Derrick Webster: “It’s great to fight here in Trenton with Boss Lady Promotions. I know I’m gonna walk out of that arena with the USBO belt around my waist.”

Mike Hilton: I can’t wait to fight in my hometown, in front of all my fans, friends and family.”

Brandon Robinson: “It’s an honor to be on this card and I expect to get my first win.”

Promoter Renee Aiken: “Trenton is now becoming my home and we’ll be putting on several fight shows here. We’ll even include some amateur fights, because it’s important to get the kids involved and work toward a goal, whether a pro career or just to learn good values of hard work.”

Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson: “I applaud Renee Aiken and her company Boss Lady Promotions for bringing big-time boxing to Trenton. This shows there’s always something to do in Trenton. There’s a great history of boxing in Trenton, with great past fighters such as Ike Williams and others. Trenton IS a fight town.”

Bridge Wars: The Kingdom of Judah is promoted by Renee Aiken of Boss Lady Promotions. The card is on Saturday, January 21st, 2017. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The first bout is at 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $25, $35, $55 and $75. For tickets call Boss Lady Promotions at 302-543-3705, at sunnationalbankcenter.com, at 800-298-4200 or the Sun Center box office in person.

