Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

39-year-old former champion Zab Judah (42-9, 29 KOs) announced he’ll be fighting on January 21 against Jorge Luis Munguia (13-7, 5 KOs) in a scheduled 10 round super lightweight bout at the Sun Bank Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. Judah’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Paulie Malignaggi in December 2013.