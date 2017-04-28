Zambrano, Marrero make weight

Boxing News

Photos: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Carlos Zambrano 125 vs. Claudio Marrero 125.4

(WBA featherweight title)

Jeison Rosario 159 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 157.2

Juan Heraldez 143.8 vs. Alfonso Olvera 143.8

Ladarius Miller 137 vs. Jesus Gutierrez 139.2

Layla McCarter 142 vs. Szilvia Szabados 147

Kevin Newman 163.4 vs. Pablo Velez 163.4

Ronald Gavril 167.2 vs. Decarlo Perez 165.4

Daniel Gonzalez 120.2 vs. Mario Ayala 122.4

Thomas Hill 155.8 vs. Lucius Johnson 155.4

Venue: Sam’s Town, Las Vegas

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: FS1, FS2