Zeuge, Ekpo make weight

Boxing News

WBA super middleweight world champion Tyron Zeuge (19-001, 11 KOs) and Isaac Ekpo (31-2, 24 KOs) both made weight for Saturday’s clash in Potsdam, Germany. Zeuge weighed 167.5 pounds for the first defense of the title he won last year via twelfth round knockout over Giovanni De Carolis. WBA #3 Ekpo weighed 166.4.

WBA Officials:

Referee Raul Caiz Jr. (USA)

Judges: Pawel Kardini (Poland), Juan Manuel García (Spain), Rafael Carabaño (Venezuela).

WBA Supervisor: Jesper Jensen (Denmark)