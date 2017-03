Boxing News

WBA super middleweight world champion Tyron Zeuge (20-0-1, 11 KOs) retained his title with a fifth round technical decision over Isaac Ekpo (31-3, 24 KOs) at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Germany. A third round head clash left Zeuge with a cut over the right eye. The fight was stopped due to the cut in round five and sent to the scorecards where Zeuge was ahead 49-46, 48-47 and 49-47.