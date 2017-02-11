Zhakiyanov dethrones reigning WBA bantamweight champion Warren

Boxing News

Bantamweight Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs) captured the WBA 118lb title with a twelve round split decision over reigning champion Rau’shee Warren (14-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. It looked like it would be a short night when Warren knocked down Zhakiyanov not once, but twice in round one. Zhakiyanov bounced back in round three, and controlled the action for the next few rounds. It was a hard fight the rest of the way as Zhakiyanov scored a twelve round split decision. Scores were 115-111, 116-110 for Zhakiyanov and 115-111 for Warren.