Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Heavyweight Krzysztof Zimnoch (22-1-1, 15 KOs) scored a brutal second round knockout over 44-year-old former world title challenger “Big” Michael Grant (48-7, 36 KOs) on Saturday night at the Legionowo Arena in Legionowo, Poland. Zimnoch rocked the 6’7 Grant at the end of round one, then floored him twice in round two to end it.