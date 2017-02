Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Heavyweight Krzysztof Zimnoch (21-1, 14 KOs) avenged his only loss with a sixth round TKO over Chicago’s Mike Mollo (21-7, 13 KOs) on Saturday night in Szczecin, Poland. In a highly anticipated rematch of their fight almost exactly a year ago, when Mollo knocked out Zimnoch in less than two minutes, this time Zimnoch dropped Mollo in round two and got the win when the bout was halted after round six.