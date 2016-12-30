Boxing News

Zlaticanin WBC 30 day weigh-in

WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0, 15 KOs) weighed 145 pounds for his WBC 30 day weigh-in. This was the max weight allowed, which is 10 pounds over the 135 pound title fight limit. Zlaticanin will be defending against former world champion Mikey Garcia (35-0, 29 KOs) who also successfully made weight.

The two will square off January 28th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garcia-Zlaticanin is scheduled for twelve rounds as the co-main event on a Showtime-televised fight card headlined by Carl Frampton defending his WBA “super” featherweight title in a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.