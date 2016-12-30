Zlaticanin WBC 30 day weigh-in

Boxing News

WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0, 15 KOs) weighed 145 pounds for his WBC 30 day weigh-in. This was the max weight allowed, which is 10 pounds over the 135 pound title fight limit. Zlaticanin will be defending against former world champion Mikey Garcia (35-0, 29 KOs) who also successfully made weight.

The two will square off January 28th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garcia-Zlaticanin is scheduled for twelve rounds as the co-main event on a Showtime-televised fight card headlined by Carl Frampton defending his WBA “super” featherweight title in a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.