Zoulikha-Kolaj EU title postponed

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Hakim Zoulikha (24-8, 10 KOs) fight against mandatory opponent Orial Kolaj (17-5, 11 KOs) valid for the European Union (EU) light heavyweight title has been postponed to a date yet to be determined due to a left wrist injury occurred to Kolaj last week as officially communicated by Round Zero which manages the Italian by way of Albania fighter.

The clash now results cancelled from the MK Events card at L’Institut du Judo in Paris on Friday, May 31st, where it was designated as chief support for the welterweight fight between EU champion Mohamed Mimoune (17-2, 2 KOs) against Finnish contender Jussi Koivula (21-3-1, 8 KOs), televised live by Canal + in France. Among other boxers, WBA cruiserweight championship contender Youri “El Toro” Kalenga (22-3, 15 KOs) and 2016 Olympics bronze medalist Mathieu Bauderlique (11-0, 5 KOs) are expected to be part of the bill.