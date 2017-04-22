Zurdo outpoints Bursak, retains WBO title

Boxing News

By Rocky Morales at ringside

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (35-0, 24KO) won a dominant but sleep inducing unanimous decision victory over Max Bursak (33-5-1, 15KO) on Saturday night at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. It was the first fight in over a year for Ramirez who was out with a hand injury. Despite having a significant size advantage at 6’2″ over Bursak, Ramirez didn’t seem to have enough on his punches to hurt the durable Bursak who seemed content to just hang around for the twelve round distance. By scores of 120-106 on all three judges scorecards, Ramirez easily retains his WBO super middleweight title but does little or nothing to raise his own stock. At various times throughout the bout, the crowd started doing “the wave”, typically taking place at baseball games to get a rally going but none of the waves were successful to get the action going in this fight.